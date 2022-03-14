Barry O’Connor Registers Ireland’s First Euro U22 Championship Win
Barry O’Connor registered Ireland’s first victory of the most recent European U22 Championship installment today.
The Sliabh Luachra fighter secured a 4-1 split decision win over Aljaz Sircelj in Croatia.
Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh and light middleweight Darragh Gilroy both, unfortunately, fell at the first hurdle on Sunday but Castleisland native O’Connor put in an assured performance to register victory and progress to the next round on Monday.
O’Connor is back in action on Tuesday, the European Youth medal winner is once more the only Team Ireland boxer between the ropes in Poreč.
The welterweight takes on Bulgaria’s Stepan Kirkorov in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.
The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley