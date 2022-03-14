Amateur Headline News News 

Barry O’Connor Registers Ireland’s First Euro U22 Championship Win

Jonny Stapleton

Barry O’Connor registered Ireland’s first victory of the most recent European U22 Championship installment today.

The Sliabh Luachra fighter secured a 4-1 split decision win over Aljaz Sircelj in Croatia.

Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh and light middleweight Darragh Gilroy both, unfortunately, fell at the first hurdle on Sunday but Castleisland native O’Connor put in an assured performance to register victory and progress to the next round on Monday.

O’Connor is back in action on Tuesday, the European Youth medal winner is once more the only Team Ireland boxer between the ropes in Poreč.

The welterweight takes on Bulgaria’s Stepan Kirkorov in Bout 2 of Ring A’s Afternoon Session.

The squad is comprised of 18 boxers – 9 men and 9 women, and includes reigning 2022 IABA U22 Champions.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

New Year’s Resolutions: Tony Nellins – “I’ll be staying at it this year”

Joe O'Neill

Carl Frampton hopes Ryan Burnett can take “golden opportunity”

Joe O'Neill

Tyson Fury teaches Stevie McKenna tricks of the trade

Jonny Stapleton