Barry, Molloy, Doherty and O’Brien progress to next round of European Schools Championships

Team Ireland recorded four wins on Day Three of the European Schools Championships in Erzurum, Turkey.

40kg Elma Barry was the first Irish boxer in action on Sunday; she contested against Daria Liahotska of Ukraine and came away with a 5-0 win, and progression forward in the tournament. In Bout 8, 42kg Abbey Molloy recorded another UD win, this time against home boxer Ozdemir Melek. 5 bouts later, 44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion recorded Team Ireland’s 3rd win of the day, a 4-1 split over England’s Kalsi Jaya. Winning ways continued in Bout 16, when 46kg Alanna O’Brien took on Azerbaijan’s Yulia Doroshenko, and came away with a 5-0 win. 48kg Mary Furlong was the last Irish boxer in action in the afternoon session. She put in a valiant performance against England’s Ruby Took in bout 21, but exits following a 4-1 split decision in favour of the English boxer.

In the evening session, 57kg Faith Kileen contested against Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Dunja Vuksic and put in a brave performance; the 5-0 decision went to her opponent. 37-40kg Kalib Walshe was the final Team Ireland boxer in action on Day Three, meeting Georgia’s Shalva Beridze. That bout ended in a 4-1 split in favour of the Georgian boxer.

Team Ireland Squad:

34-36kg Ellen Winnie Joyce, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

38kg Carley O’Herron, Rochfordbridge BC, Co. Westmeath

40kg Elma Barry, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

42kg Abbey Molloy, Sacred Heart BC, Dublin.

44kg Lauren Doherty Crinnion, Fr. Horgan’s, Co. Cork

46kg Alanna O’Brien, Setanta L, Co. Kildare

48kg Mary Furlong, Na Fianna BC, Co. Wexford

51kg Donna Marie McCarthy, Mayfield BC, Co. Cork

54kg Robyn Charlie Carlyle, Crumlin BC, Dublin

57kg Faith Kileen, Jobstown BC, Dublin

60kg Cassie May Henderson, Gilford ABC, Co. Armagh: Team Co-Captain

64kg Alannah Kenny, Clonmel BC, Co. Tipperary

70kg Chloe Louise Poleon, Dunboyne BC, Co. Meath

37-40kg Kalib Walshe, Wexford CBS, Co. Wexford

42kg Lochlainn Michael Beagan , Sean Doran’s BC, Co.

44kg Danial Joyce, Elite Mullingar, Co. Westmeath

46kg James Michael Casey, Sliabh Luchra BC, Co. Kerry

48kg Christian Doyle, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath

50kg Brandon Geoghegan, Sacred Heart, Dublin

52kg Cian Michael Stapleton, Marble City BC, Co. Kilkenny

54kg Danny John Mahon, Fr. Flanagan’s BC, Co, Kildare

57kg John (Daniel Maher) O’Donoghue, Olympic L, Co. Westmeath: Team Co-Captain.

60kg Edward Harty, Portloaise BC, Co. Laois

63kg Broderick Adbuire, Jobstown BC, Dublin

66kg Rocco Dempsey, Avona BC, Dublin

70kg John Paul Mongans, Rathkeale BC, Co. Limerick

75kg Callum Francis Barrett, Olympic C, Co. Galway

80kg Richard Daniel Kiely, Midleton BC, Co. Cork

90kg Jordie Cooke, Gleann BC, Co. Antrim

Team Managers: Gus Farrell and Jennifer O ‘Sullivan Coffey

Coaches

Amanda Spencer

Lynn McEnery

Brian Barry

Jeff Fitzgerald

R&J: Mal Scott