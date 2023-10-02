Barry McGuigan Calls for Katie Taylor to Defend or Vacate

Barry McGuigan has encouraged the world boxing organizations not to allow his fellow Irish boxing legend, Katie Taylor hold up the lightweight world titles.

Taylor is currently the undisputed champion at 135lbs and possesses the WBO, WBA, WBC and IBF straps at the weight. However, the Bray fighter hasn’t defended the belts since she defeated Karen Elizabeth Carabajal in October of 2022, as she has been preoccupied with Chantelle Cameron and life at light welterweight.

The Irish Icon remains at 140lbs for her next fight – the 3Arena Matchroom promoted rematch in November – and remains the undisputed lightweight champ.

That is something the organisations should look into with regard to those vying for lightweight world title shots, says McGuigan.

The former featherweight world champion was talking with Carolin Dubois, a fighter he works with alongside respected coach Shane McGuigan, in mind.

McGuigan wants to secure Dubois a world title shot but fears the Boxxer fighter may have to wait for a tilt at her chosen weight.

“The four titles are tied up at the moment because Katie Taylor is now fighting Chantelle Cameron in a rematch 140lbs,” he told No Smoke Boxing.

“I’m sure the governing bodies will not allow her to hold on to these titles if she is not going to box in that weight division. They only have so much patience, so she will have to defend the titles or vacate them. We are looking at that.”

They are not comments too many Irish fight fans will welcome reading – but it may help build another rival for Taylor. She may eventually explore a big fight with Dubios when she returns to lightweight next year.

Speaking about a possible lightweight tilt the 22-year-old said “Obviously, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, they’re a bit tied up and I don’t know what’s happening with them, but as soon as they become available for me, I’m going to go out there and take it and I’m going to be the ‘new’…”