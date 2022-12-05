‘Barely a mention of the champ’ – ‘Written Off’ Graham McCormack backed to shock the doubters

Fearghus Quinn [4(1)-0] will have to live up to his hype and more if he is to even compete with Ireland’s most improved fighter in Belfast this Saturday argues a passionate Ian Gaughran.

Gaughran’s charge Graham McCormack [8(1)-1(0)] defends his hard earned BUI Celtic middleweight title against the Tyrone tornado on the undercard of the stacked Michael Conlan topped Conlan Boxing card at the SSE Arena.

It’s the kind of platform the Limerick fighter has worked hard to get on by entertaining his way through the small hall scene. It’s also the kind of stage he deserves argues Gaughran – and not just because of how he used boxing to turn his life around.

The Dublin manager is adamant ‘G Train’ is more than a good story, he claims the Shaun Kelly trained fighter has enough in ring star quality to be ESPN+ and arena worthy.

“There is nobody more deserving of this opportunity in the spotlight than Graham,” the IGB supremo told Irish-Boxing.com.

“It has obviously been well-documented where he has come from to get here, and he’s a great talker and all that but I’ll tell you what else he is – he’s an excellent boxer and an even better fighter.”

Being the naturally bigger man with more amatuer pedigree there are those within the boxing fraternity that are leaning toward the ‘Mighty Quinn’. Those same people are genuinely surprised the Treaty county man gave the young hungry fighter a shot at the strap he beat Dominic Donegan to win, particularly when there was talk of Irish title fights elsewhere.

Gaughran explains the stage attracted Team McCormack and claims those surprised fight followers are in for a shock of a different kind come Saturday.

“I think people are going to be genuinely shocked by Graham’s performance next Saturday night, he’s the most improved boxer on the domestic scene and will prove that against Fearghus.

“Since we teamed up this has been where we wanted to be – big fights, big nights and a global audience. I promised him I’d get him there and he promised me he’ll take us further and I think we’ve both delivered on that promise so far,” he adds before tanking McCormack for showing faith in him.

“And I’m extremely grateful to him also for showcasing me as a manager because the stable is always expanding and people are now seeing how we operate and what is being delivered and they are contacting me looking to come on board – that’s very satisfying because it’s all down to genuine hard graft.

“I’m looking forward to the fight even more than normal, despite the nerves and the torture I go through with every one of the lads, because I know how hard Graham has worked for this and I know that he is bomb-proof I’m his mentality.”

💥 Kicking off our Undercard announcements with an All Irish Dust Up



💣 Fearghus Quinn vs Graham McCormack



📍 SSE Arena Belfast



🗓 December 10th#conlanguerfi pic.twitter.com/P4Ngr1Hmqz — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) October 17, 2022

The usually diplomatic Gaughran does seem to have some added edge when speaking about this BUI Celtic middleweight title fight, and it’s clear how protective he is of his number one man.

He has taken exception to what he precieves as disrespect toward the title holder in the build up.

With an us against the world Mourinho managerial approach he adds:

“Graham has already been written off and we can see the narrative that’s been portrayed on social media – it’s all Fearghus, Fearghus, Fearghus, barely a mention of the champ.

“Well I really hope Fearghus is as good as they all keep saying he is because Graham is coming for everything and Fearghus is going to need to be as good as we keep hearing to come out if there with Graham’s belt.

“It’s going to be a cracking contest and Jamie Conlan won’t regret having Graham in the show, and on the live broadcast because it has fight of the night potential.

“Who knows, they could even run it back for the Irish title after if this one catches fire like I think it will. I can’t wait.”