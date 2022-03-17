Bang on Form – Rohan Date Predicts Explosive Finish

Rohan Date [13(9)-0-1] feels like he is back to his big punching best and warns his upcoming Friday fight night could end with a bang.

Date returns on the Probellum Evolution weekend, fighting on the first of two consecutive nights of action.

The Waterford welter faces an interesting match up on a heavily Irish influenced weekend of boxing, as he trades leather with Tom Hill [9(2)-2] at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium.

The English fighter has proven himself domestic level capable, pushing Jack Rafferty all the way last time out and could provide the Munster man with a test.

Date himself believes the fight will act as a gauge, suggesting he will know if he is ready for domestic level Irish and UK fighters by Friday night.

“I think this will be a tough fight and a great way to gauge where I stand in the mix with the UK and Irish fighters,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

Hill at the very least looks capable of bringing the 28-year-old rounds, something he would be grateful for, although he does warn he is feeling quite heavy-handed of late.

“It was a long time out of the ring before December so I was happy to get those rounds under my belt,” he notes of his most recent win.

“I would be happy to get the eight under my belt on Friday but I have been boxing well and hitting hard lately. Fortunately, there’s been some world-class sparring in Dubai recently so all the preparation is done now. Friday night could end with a bang.”

As a permanently based Irish fighter in Dubai, Date is best versed to discuss what impact an Irish fight-themed weekend will have.

He is confident the Irish fighters will benefit from the feel-good Patrick’s weekend factor and points out the venue is always one he felt would be boxing suitable.

“It’s actually mad I said it years ago that this would be the perfect venue for a boxing match and it is actually happening. I was at the stadium yesterday and it really is going to be an amazing atmosphere all together.

“The Irish buzz will be in full effect. They have kept the Irish village and the stadium as two separate events but with easy access to walk in and out. The place will be packed so it’s a great event for exposure for all Irish fighters that weekend.”