Bang Bang Gravy Chip – Sean McComb eases to victory over Sam Maxwell

Bang Bang Gravy Chips – it was too easy for Sean McComb in Belfast tonight.

McComb teased Sam Maxwell as only close friends can as he retained his WBO European light welterweight title.

‘The Public Nuisance’ eased to victory over the former British champion at the SSE Arena.

It wasn’t quite the war the Belfast man predicted but that’s only because McComb was miles ahead of his former sparring partner.

The 31-year-old out-skilled and frustrated the English fighter to ease to a wide 100-87, 99-88, 99-88.

Indeed, the southpaw was kryptonite for ‘Super Sam’ and made a former British champion look ordinary.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Sean McComb v Sam Maxwell, WBO European Super Lightweight Title Fight. 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

The Belfast southpaw had promised the pair’s friendship wouldn’t get in the way of a good fight or prevent him from doing all he could to secure victory.

The 31-year-old was proved half right, it wasn’t an exciting fight, but McComb didn’t show his former teammate or stable any mercy, picking him off from start to finish.

The Holy Trinity graduate scored three knockdowns across the 10 rounds en route to one of the most one-sided wins of his career.

McComb will now look for that big fight he has been calling for in 2024 – and such a dominant performance can only help.

The win sees McComb improve to 18-1 while Maxwell slips to 17-3.

