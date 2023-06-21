Ball and Chain – Tommy Hyde targets Music Video Appearance

Forget Irish, European or even world titles, Tommy Hyde [5(4)-0] has set himself a pure Cork goal.

The young prospect will know he has made it and brought real pride to his county when his image populates the youtube videos that provide the backdrop for the ‘Ball and Chain – Pure Cork’ song.

The people of Cork have adopted the ‘iconic’ 90’s dance tune Make Love Right by Romanthony and post it online with a ‘langer load’ of famous places and people of the county.

Hyde, who used it as part of his ring walk for his Cork debut, wants to have such a fight career that his image be added to the backdrop.

“The Ball and Chain was the song I picked and when you look that up it says ‘Pure Cork’ and it’s all pictures of Roy Keane, Seán Óg Ó hAilpín and all the Cork legends, hopefully I’ll get a slot on those videos in a couple of years.”

It’s hard to determine what constitutes legendary status in Cork and thus what Hyde would have to achieve to have his Ball and Chanin wish come true.

However, his popularity along the Lee was clear to see Saturday as he sold out the Paracohal Hall and passionate support roared him to victory.

“It was just unreal,” he comments. “I was looking into the crowd and I knew everyone there. It was a dream come true. It was unreal.”

The step-up win over former French title challenger Salim Ben Rejeb was Hyde’s first in Cork, but he doesn’t want it to be his last.

The very active NoWhere2Hyde 24-year-old hopes to make his home county part of his annual routine.

Indeed he wants to come back later this year in a title fight.

“We want to keep stepping up, we want to keep getting these opponents. It would have been lovely to knockout him out in front of the crowd but I still think it was an entertaining fight to keep that appetite for Cork boxing going, there was a great atmosphere.

“We’ll be out in Boston in August and it would be great to come back here before the end of the year and hopefully for a Celtic title.”