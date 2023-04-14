Back with a Bang – KO Return for Lewis Crocker

Lewis Crocker came back with a bang tonight.

The Belfast prospect put a frustrating period of inactivity behind him with another eye-catching stoppage win.

Fighting in Glasgow and for the first time since November 2021 the 26-year-old got the job done before the bell rang to end the second stanza.

A brutal liver shot did for Joel Julio, a puncher in his own right considering he has 33 knockouts to his name.

The victory, Crocker’s first in 17 months, was also his first under new coach Billy Nelson and the first on a Boxing Social fight card.

Speaking before he defeated a fighter who has shared the ring with the likes of James Kirkland and Alfredo Angulo Crocker said the win was more important than making a statement – but he managed to do both.

“I don’t feel as if I need to make any statement on Friday night. I just need to get in there and win, simple as that,” Crocker told Belfast Live.

“I have been out for 17 months or so, so I don’t feel any pressure to go in and blast my opponent out of there. I just need to get the win and then push for the big fights in the summer.

“I know people will be interested in my fight this weekend, because I have been away for so long. But I have just moved camps and stuff, so it might take me one or two fights to hit my potential and get the ball rolling again.

“That’s why it is important for me just to win this Friday night, and then maybe target an eight-rounder next month in Belfast. And after that we will look at titles.”

The win sees Crocker to improve to 14-0, his opponent is now a 38-16 fighter.