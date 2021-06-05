Back with a bang – Christina McMahon ends four-year absence with stoppage win

Christina McMahon cameback with a bang in Luxemburg today [Saurday June 5].

The Monaghan native ended a four year sabbatical from the ring with a knockout win.

‘Lightning’ was too good for a late Hungarian replacement on the Continent and managed to get the job done within three.

The two time world title challenger showed no real signs of ring rust from the off. The 46-year-old worked of a good jab in the first round and pulled out a nice cheek left hook when needed.

McMahon moved through the gears as the round progressed and was knocking her opponent’s head back with solid jabs and backhands before the bell came.

A patient start to the second allowed the Carrickmacross boxer to land a long left hook which hurt her foe. The Hungarian fell back to the ropes, McMahon pounced and let her hands go, producing a flurry that forced the referee to step in, but rather than call off the fight he gave a standing eight count.

Only Ireland’s fourth ever female pro didn’t go all out for the kill but still managed to come close to recording the stoppage before the round came to a close.

The writing was on the wall and it didn’t make for good reading for the Hungarian. The envitable stoppage came when McMahon backed her foe into the corner and landed a clean long left hook. The referee jumped in again but this time waved the fight off giving the Irish fighter her first win since she defeated Catherine Phiri for the WBC interm world title in Zambia back in 2015.

It also puts the flyweights controversial WBC super flyweight title loss to Zulina Munoz further in her rearview mirror.

The win see’s McMahon improve to 8-2.