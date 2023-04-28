Back to Winning Ways – Relentless Larry Fryers secures ‘essential’ Win

A relentless Larry Fryers secured an ‘essential’ career saving victory in New York in the hours of Friday morning [irish time].

‘Lethal’ ended a frustrating run of six fights without victory when he registered his first win since 2019 at Sony Hall, Times Square.

The Monaghan fighter tested the waters higher up the ladder in recent years, suffering defeats to the likes of Wesley Ferrer, John Bauza, Samuel Teah or Xander Zayas in a six fight step up salvo.

The all action New York based fighter took on another fighter with a winning record Joshua David Rivera in his first fight of 2023 but this time managed to get his hand raised.

Like Fryers, Rivera declared the fight a ‘must win’ during fight week, but the Irish fighter wanted it more, going to work from first to last bell.

The Clones native was relentless throughout and eventually broke his opponent will to secure a fifth round stoppage win.

Both fighters looked to get busy from the off. The well supported Fryers looking to find a way past the longer reach of the New Yorker with a double jab and letting big right hands go. The Clones native’s pressure began to tell as the stanza progressed andhe got close enough rough his opponent up

Fryers set up camp on Rivera’s chest from the start of the second, all but wrestling his opponent back to the ropes, where he ripped in body shots and short hooks to the head. As if to make sure the round was scored in his favour he scored two right hands during the rare moments there was distance between the fighters.

That right hand landed clean early in the third but it wasn’t long before the Yonkers based Irish fighter reverted to his marauding rugged approach.

Things appeared to go from good to great at the tail end of the session as a roughed up Rivera was docked a point for holding behind the head.

Fryers was then docked a point at the start of the second, but the set back didn’t mean a step back. He continued to pour forward and bring the brawl to his American foe.

Fryers, who holds down a construction job as well as fights, began to land big right hands clean in the penultimate stanza, another round where Rivera had a point off.

The shots were hurting his opponent, however, just when it looked like his opponent’s stubborn resistance would allow him to see the sixth, his corner pulled him out, handing Fryers a huge win.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the fight Fryers said “A win Is essential as I have like I’ve always had, I’ve big plans I want to fulfill in this sport.

“Thankfully I’ve got everything in order to accomplish them plans, so it starts here with a win on Thursday night,” he adds before claiming he isn’t feeling the heat.

“There is absolutely no pressure going into this fight. I have everything covered my end so there is no room for pressure.”

The wins sees Fryers improve to 12-6-1 with five knockouts, Rivera now owns an 8-3 record.