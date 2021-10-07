Back to Purse Bids – Conlan v Wood Talks Stall

The extension proved futile. Conlan Boxing and Matchroom couldn’t agree terms and the mandated WBA ‘regular’ world title fight between Michael Conlan and Leigh Wood will go to purse bids.

According to Jake Donovan and BoxingScene purse bids have been called for Monday, October 11, and will take place at WBA headquarters in Panama City.

Any promoter registered with the WBA can lodge big and the winning bid will be split 55/45 in favour of the belt holder Wood.

Irish-boxing.com were informed earlier in the week the fight would be confirmed for Belfast, the SSE Arena and December at some stage this week. The Belfast rumour mill and sources close to Wood suggested the English fighter was willing to concede home advantage and the only hurdle remaining was with regard to potential pandemic restrictions preventing full capacity on the night.

However, it now appears an agreement couldn’t be reached and purse bids will play out come Monday.

To get to this stage and to be so close to securing Belfast as a venue shows a real signal of Conlan Boxing intent. They went up against the mite of DAZN and Matchroom in a bid to stage what would only be their third fight night – and they still may lodge a bid.

The World Boxing Association confirmed in late August they had ordered Wood to defend his WBA ‘regular’ world title against the Belfast fighter – and they had given both parties until September 27 to agree on terms.

A deal couldn’t be struck by the deadline and purse bids loomed until the WBA granted an extension after a request from both parties for more time. However, the added time and added talks didn’t bring about a resolution and purse bids have been called again.

Conlan impressed against former world champion TJ Doheny at the Feile on August 6 to claim the WBA ‘interim’ title which has been since scrapped.

The winner of the proposed clash will become mandatory for former Carl Frampton foe Santa Cruz the current champion.

However, considering the American ‘Super’ champ hasn’t defended the title since February of 2019 and has since fought up at super feather – his last fight a heavy knockout defeat suffered at the gloves of Gervonta Davis nearly a year ago – it’s quite possible he may vacate or be stripped. Indeed, he may have outgrown the weight or feel he is beyond mandatory defences, which could lead to Conlan v Wood being upgraded to the main world title fight.