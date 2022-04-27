Back to Ordinary Life? – What now for Anto Cacace?

Heartbroken Anthony Cacace admits there is a degree of uncertainty surrounding his boxing future.

The talented British super featherweight champion doesn’t know what he will do next.

The Belfast fighter was speaking after his proposed fight on the Tyson Fury – Dillian Whyte card was cancelled last minute.

The 33-year-old thought he was ready to take a positive step toward a world title fight by defeating former world champion Jhonathan Romero for a ranking title in front of 94,000 at Wembley Stadium.

However, Cacace was informed after landing in London that the fight was off, the Col0mbian couldn’t get a visa and a replacement couldn’t be found – or, perhaps, there was no willingness to find one.

It’s a real body blow for a fighter who has always struggled to find momentum and never had any form of luck.

“I’m just really sick of it – it’s hard to take,” he said when speaking to David Mohan for Sunday Life.

“I was down at the stadium today (Thursday 21st) and it just started to sink in what I’m missing out on.

“I’ll have to get over it and can’t keep crying about it. I’m still here (in London) and my missus and the child fly in tomorrow, so it’s just one of those things I’m going to have to get over.”

Actually can’t believe im writing this status. Been away from my children and home for 3 months only to be told that I will not be fighting on this show. What an absolute fucking kick in the teeth. Boxings broke me many times but this time just feel shattered 💔 fuck boxing!! pic.twitter.com/QBASq07TDa — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) April 20, 2022

“I don’t know where I go from here,” he continued.

“I’m going home after sacrificing a lot with not a penny in my pocket from this, so I have that to deal with. I’ve got to go home now and get a bit of work and get back to ordinary life.

“Boxing can be the worst sport in the world. I don’t want to sound too negative but I don’t know where I’m going now or what’s happening.

“I’ll go home and relax with my children for a few days and see if we can sort something out.”

Cacace was speaking when everything was raw and while he has every right to be upset, hurt, and even disappointed, he is still in a relatively good position.

The mercurial talent remains the British champion and has a belt that should secure him work, he also has a world ranking of note and could be one or two significant wins away from a world title shot.