Back to Back wins move O’Connor to Within Touching Distance of Euro Medal

Barry O’Connor is just one win away from a European U22 Championship medal.

The Sliabh Luachra fighter made it back-to-back wins on back-to-back days where he was the only Irish fighting in action to move into the quarter-finals as early as Day 3.

Having defeated Aljaz Sircelj in Croatia via split decision on Monday the European Youth medal winner beat Bulgaria’s Stepan Kirkorov in Ring A of Tuesday’s afternoon session to progress.

Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh and light middleweight Darragh Gilroy both, unfortunately, fell at the first hurdle on Sunday but Castleisland native O’Connor wins mean Ireland have two wins from four fight in the tournament so far.

Women

48kg Nicole Clyde

50kg Caitlin Fryers

52kg Daina Moorehouse

54kg Niamh Fay

57kg Zara Breslin

63kg Eve Woods

66kg Kaci Rock

70kg Lisa O’Rourke

75kg Aoibhe Carabine

Men

48kg Padraig Downey

51kg Clepson De Santos

54kg Dylan Eagleson

57kg Jake Mc Mahon

60kg Paul Loonam

63kg Shamie Mc Donagh

67kg Barry O Connor

71kg Darragh Gilroy

92kg Jack Marley