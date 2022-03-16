Back to Back wins move O’Connor to Within Touching Distance of Euro Medal
Barry O’Connor is just one win away from a European U22 Championship medal.
The Sliabh Luachra fighter made it back-to-back wins on back-to-back days where he was the only Irish fighting in action to move into the quarter-finals as early as Day 3.
Having defeated Aljaz Sircelj in Croatia via split decision on Monday the European Youth medal winner beat Bulgaria’s Stepan Kirkorov in Ring A of Tuesday’s afternoon session to progress.
Light welterweight, James “Shamie” McDonagh and light middleweight Darragh Gilroy both, unfortunately, fell at the first hurdle on Sunday but Castleisland native O’Connor wins mean Ireland have two wins from four fight in the tournament so far.
Women
48kg Nicole Clyde
50kg Caitlin Fryers
52kg Daina Moorehouse
54kg Niamh Fay
57kg Zara Breslin
63kg Eve Woods
66kg Kaci Rock
70kg Lisa O’Rourke
75kg Aoibhe Carabine
Men
48kg Padraig Downey
51kg Clepson De Santos
54kg Dylan Eagleson
57kg Jake Mc Mahon
60kg Paul Loonam
63kg Shamie Mc Donagh
67kg Barry O Connor
71kg Darragh Gilroy
92kg Jack Marley