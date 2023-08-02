Headline NewsLatestNewsPro NewsTop News of The Day

Back on the World Title Trail? – Mike Perez Returns this Weekend

Mike Perez [27(18)-3(1)-1] will fight for the first time this year this weekend.

The Cork-based Cuban will end a year and a half sabbatical from ring action when trades leather in Sapin on Saturday, August 5.

‘The Rebel’ takes on Bosnia And Herzegovina’s Adnan Deronja [12(5)–5(4)] over eight rounds in Benalmadena.

Perez registered his third straight win since Legacy Boxing brought him back from a three-year layoff when he successfully defended his WBA cruiserweight Intercontinental title in Dubai in March of last year – and at that stage it looked like the 37-year-old was on the World title charge.

However, he hasn’t been afforded the chance to build on the wins over Vasil Ducar, Jose Gregorio Ulrich and Tony Salam up until now.

Interestingly enough the former Prizefighter The Heavyweights winner is penciled in for a 12-round fight in Germany in October, which would suggest Saturday’s clash is a warm-up for a title fight of note.

