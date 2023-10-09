Back in Belfast – Hearn delights in ‘famous fight city’ return

Eddie Hearn is says he can’t wait to bring Matchroom back to the ‘famous fighting city’ that is Belfast.

The Essex promoter officially confirmed he will return to the capital of Irish boxing with a mouthwatering card on December 2.

Matchroom along with Conlan Boxing will promote a Michael Conlan versus Jordan Gill topped a bill that also includes mouthwatering matchups between Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker, Caoimhin Agyarko and Troy Williamson and Sean McComb versus Sam Maxwell.

It’s the first time Hearn will return to the boxing mad city since 2017 when they promoted Ryan Burnett’s successful bid to become only the second-ever Irish unified male world champion.

The gap between cards in Ireland will be much shorter as the SSE Arena hosted fight night comes seven days after the DAZN-aligned fighter promotes Katie Taylor’s rematch with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin’s 3Arena.

“I can’t wait to return to the famous fighting city of Belfast for our first show since 2017,” said the Matchroom Sport Chairman

“Two huge back-to-back weeks of Irish boxing as two-time World Title challenger Mick Conlan looks to get back to winning ways up at Super-Featherweight following his loss to Luis Alberto Lopez. The Irish star has a new training team in his corner, and he’ll be looking to make a statement against former European and Commonwealth Champion Jordan Gill as he targets World Title action in the competitive 130lbs division.” discussing the card further he said.

“A brilliant main event supported by a stacked undercard as Belfast Super-Welterweight Caoimhin Agyarko faces the biggest step up of his career against former British Champion Troy Williamson, Tyrone McKenna and Lewis Crocker meet in an all-Belfast Welterweight clash and local Super-Lightweight Sean McComb takes on former British and Commonwealth Champion Sam Maxwell over ten rounds. Another huge night of boxing in store for fight fans around the world live on DAZN.”

It still remains to be confirmed as to whether Hearn has signed promotional free agent Conlan or if he will just work with the Olympic medal winner for this bill.