Back in a Big Fight – Cain Lewis won’t make the same mistakes again

It’s not quite lesson learnt as Cain Lewis [3-0-1] has agreed to do it again – but the young prospect says he is ready to show the learnings he took from his early career scare in Waterford this weekend.

In just his second pro fight, the Ballymun BC graduate took an unprecedented step up, agreeing to fight the undefeated Juan Yin.

The Spaniard, who remained undefeated until he challenged for the Spanish title last month, gave the Navan man a huge scare, dropping him twice in the first round of their Belfast-hosted four-round contest.

Much to his credit, the then-teen battled back bravely to earn a draw in the Fight of the Year contender.

It looked like it was a lesson learnt and Team Lewis would allow the fight baby some less threatening learning fights as he returned to winning ways against Simas Volosinas before defeating Luke Fash.

However, he is back in tough test territory on the Ring Kings show in Waterford this weekend.

SETU Arena opponent Daniel Ibarguen [4(2)-9(1)-1] doesn’t quite have the record of Yin but represents a step up for any fighter with four fights. He comes to the Sunny South East having asked questions of boxers with much more experience than Lewis. The Colombian has a tendency to win rounds on the road and always goes the distance, in fact, he has done 12 rounds as recently as December of last year.

It’s the kind of fight that could scare a post-traumatic test syndrome suffer – but Ireland’s youngest pro sees it only as an opportunity to impress.

“I’m in against a tough opponent and stepping up to the six rounds. I’m looking forward to getting in there and showing everyone what I can do,” the 20-year-old says when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve learnt a lot in the pro game since I’ve turned over. I’ve had some good tests, especially my second fight which was a big learning curve for me. I’ve made mistakes in that fight which I won’t do again.

“I believe it’s going to be a great fight on Saturday, he’s a tough lad who can do the rounds so it’s a good test for me and I can’t wait to get out there and put on a show.”

Lewis also suggests Saturday’s fight will prove indicative of his 2023, a year where he will continually progress and step up.

“I’m buzzing to get back out this weekend it’s going to be a great night of boxing and delighted to be part of it, I’m hoping to step up the level this year which is what I am going for Saturday.”