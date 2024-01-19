Back from reality – Fight Date for Survivor star Lee Reeves

Lee Reeves will go back from appearing on the box to boxing in the ring early this Spring.

One of the stars of BBC’s version of the cult series Survivor will make his long overdue Irish debut in March.

Irish-boxing.com understands the Limerick southpaw will be confirmed on one of JB Promotions’ March cards at a press conference at the Red Cow in Dublin today.

Amazingly the bout will be the 28-year-old’s first ever in Ireland. Reeves has been predominantly based in Canada where he worked under Lee Baxter and has traded leather in New York, England and even Columbia.

He now returns home on a Jay Byrne card with talk of him looking to make an impact on the domestic scene.

It’s also a return to boxing for the reality TV star and model, as he fights for the first time since he contested the last Irish fight of 2022.

Reeves will most likely face ring rust-freeing opposition but has the profile and resume to move toward domestic fights of note very quickly if he so wishes.

‘El Champo’ looked breakthrough ready in 2023 having collected the NABF light welterweight title the year previous but despite being linked to an intriguing Sean McComb clash didn’t see ring action. Survivor commitments obviously took up a large chunk of the year.