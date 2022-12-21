‘Awful Shame’ if ‘Spine Tingling’ homecoming doesn’t happen

Katie Taylor [21(6)-0] claims it will be an ‘awful shame’ if a ‘spine-tingling’ Croke Park fight night doesn’t happen.

The Irish sporting legend appears closer to fighting in Ireland now than at any point in her pro career with constant talk of a huge GAA Headquarters rematch with Amanda Serrano and a massive thirst for the fight.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has said it has to happen, Serrano is willing, her advisor Jake Paul says a deal is close to being agreed, Croke Park are on board and Taylor is obviously keen.

Indeed, the boxing rumour mill suggests a massive April or May fight night could be announced very soon. The Irish Icon doesn’t believe Irish fight fans will get an early Christmas by way of confirmation this week but confirmed talks are underway.

She also appears as excited as anyone regarding the prospect of what would be one of the greatest moments in Irish sport and notes it would be a shame if it didn’t happen.

Congrats @KatieTaylor – now time to get what you deserve! 🏟 🇮🇪 https://t.co/XuBk64Zwae — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) December 19, 2022

“We’re definitely pushing for a rematch in Croke Park,” Taylor told RTE. “The talks of making a fight at Croke Park is spine-tingling for me. Talks are definitely underway. I still feel like we’re a long way off… but I hope it does happen. It will be an awful shame if it doesn’t happen.

“The talks of fighting in front of 80,000 people, it gives me goosebumps. So, I hope that can happen soon.”

Taylor was speaking after becoming the first boxer to win three RTE Sportsperson of the Year awards.

“You have the likes of Amy Broadhurst, who pretty much had a perfect year,” acknowledged Taylor. “You have Rhys winning the gold medal in gymnastics. You have the girls qualifying for the World Cup for the first time. It’s absolutely phenomenal and exceptional year, so I’m so honored to have won this award again. I just want to continue to make everyone proud at home.”