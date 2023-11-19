Award Season – Conor Quinn honoured after sensational year

Conor Quinn has collected the first major award for 2023.

‘The Magnificent’ has been awarded the Eddie Shaw Memorial trophy by the British Boxing Board of Control .

The Dee Walsh-trained fighter picked up the gong which is awarded to the Northern Ireland Area’s outstanding boxer of the year.

The flyweight was rewarded for an undefeated breakout 2023.

The 25-year-old registered four wins over six busy months and win two career catapulting titles in October.

After victory over Chris Liddell, Quinn goes into 2024 as BBBofC Celtic and Commonwealth silver champion.

Quinn’s Promoter Mark Dunlop said: “We are delighted for “The Magnificent” Conor Quinn who was voted the Northern Ireland Area BBBofC outstanding boxer of the year. The Eddie Shaw memorial trophy presented by Mr John Williamson MBE president of the British Boxing Board of Control & Mr Hugh Russell Jnr. This honour bestowed on Conor has previously won by some serious Irish Boxing Legends.”

In recent years the award has been won by Anthony Cacace, Padraig McCrory, Steven Ward, while Carl Frampton and Brian Magee are also previous winners.