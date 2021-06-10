Avoided Dutch Prizefighter winner next for Tony Browne

It’s Chico time for Tony Browne [5(1)-0].

The Dublin super middleweight takes on the undefeated Chico Kwasi [4(2)-0] in Belgium in just under two weeks time.

The Dutch fighter has been mutted as a potential opponent for some weeks now but was only officially confirmed today.

Kwasi comes to the ring undefeated and looks like another step up for Browne, who fought former world champion Kassim Ouma on his last visit to the BeNeLux country.

Browne’s opponent has only competed in the Prizefighter-style Ben Bril Memorial competition but has won the two he entered, winning two four rounders on both nights. He beat three previously undefeated fighters along the way and stopped two of his four opponents. Add in the fact Star Boxing’s Browne had a tough eight rounds as recent as May 29 and it becomes even more of a potential banana skin.

The fact it’s over eight should suit Browne, but it appears he will have to be cautious early on against an avoided fighter.

‘Super Fly’s’ stablemate Ryan O’Rourke [7(1)-0] also seems to be facing a fight that could be categorized as ‘high-risk low reward’. The Dublin prospect takes on Dutch Duestchland Destroyer Wilson Sanchez Mendes [2(2)-1-1] on the All Eyez on Brussells 2 card.

Mendes has been plying his trade in Germany and has been causing upsets away from home since he turned over.

The Dutch fighter has yet to fight a journeyman in his first four fights and beat two undefeated Germans via stoppage. Mendes also has a German away corner draw on his slate after going the distance with an 8-1-1 pro. His duck egg was burst last time against former Elite Turkish amateur Volcan Gockek but he still represents a serious threat. He was initially lined up for Tiernan Bradley but with the Omagh, fighter pulling off the card O’Rourke agreed to fight him.

Keane McMahon [6(3)-1(0)] returns on the card and faces an away corner fight against local favourite Anass Messaoudi [9(7)-0], while John Cooney [4-0] faces Angelo Turco [8(3)-18(3)-2], who was game against Niall O’Connor.