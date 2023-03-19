Ava Henry wins Boxer of the Tournament as all eight Irish fighters medal
Team Ireland’s Ava Henry has been named Boxer of the Tournament, at the completion of a 5 Nations competition, hosted by the Federazione Pugilistica Italiana.
The competition involved Ireland, Italy, France, Ukraine and Hungary, and was held in Assisi.
Team Ireland recorded a total of 14 wins over three days – culminating today with 5-0 wins for 48kg Carleigh Irving and 57kg: Natalia Fasciszewska over Ukraine. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan was similarly decisive over a home boxer. 52kg Esther Lambe took on Italy’s Martina Vassallo and came out the wrong side of a split decision.
50kg Katie O’Keefe, 54kg Niamh Keogh and Boxer of the Tournament, 60kg Ava Rose Henry Lyndon received walk-overs today.
Team Ireland return home tomorrow with the Best Boxer award, 3 golds 4 silver 1 bronze.
Team Ireland
48kg: Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf)
50kg: Katie O’Keeffe (Kanturk)
52kg: Esther Lambe (Setanta)
54kg: Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)
57kg: Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)
60kg: Ava Henry (Dublin Docklands)
66kg: Gabrielle Mongan (WhiteChurch)
70kg: Nell Mc Laughlin (Eagle BC)
Coaches
William Brereton (St. Brigid’s BC)
Aoife Hennigan (Swinford BC)