Amateur Headline News Latest News 

Ava Henry wins Boxer of the Tournament as all eight Irish fighters medal

Jonny Stapleton

Team Ireland’s Ava Henry has been named Boxer of the Tournament, at the completion of a 5 Nations competition, hosted by the Federazione Pugilistica Italiana.

The competition involved Ireland, Italy, France, Ukraine and Hungary, and was held in Assisi.

Team Ireland recorded a total of 14 wins over three days – culminating today with 5-0 wins for 48kg Carleigh Irving and 57kg: Natalia Fasciszewska over Ukraine. 66kg Gabrielle Mongan was similarly decisive over a home boxer. 52kg Esther Lambe took on Italy’s Martina Vassallo and came out the wrong side of a split decision.

50kg Katie O’Keefe, 54kg Niamh Keogh and Boxer of the Tournament, 60kg Ava Rose Henry Lyndon received walk-overs today.

Team Ireland return home tomorrow with the Best Boxer award, 3 golds 4 silver 1 bronze.

Team Ireland

48kg: Carleigh Irving (Oakleaf)

50kg: Katie O’Keeffe  (Kanturk)

52kg: Esther Lambe (Setanta)

54kg: Niamh Keogh (Olympic Mullingar)

57kg: Natalia Fasciszewska (Castlebar)

60kg: Ava Henry (Dublin Docklands)

66kg: Gabrielle Mongan (WhiteChurch)

70kg: Nell Mc Laughlin (Eagle BC)

Coaches

William Brereton (St. Brigid’s BC)

Aoife Hennigan (Swinford BC)

Jonny Stapleton

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: editoririshboxing@gmail.com

You May Also Like

‘Fair F*cks to Him’ – Murphy Commends Farrell’s Balls Ahead of Title Fight

Jonny Stapleton

All About New Betting Sites And Methods To Bet Online

Jonny Stapleton

RESULTS: The Liffey Crane Hire Irish Boxer of the Month – JUNE

Joe O'Neill