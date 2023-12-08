Arse about face – Wardrobe malfunction doesn’t prevent McComb from looking stylish

Sean McComb was arse about face during his fight with Sam Maxwell – and still managed to produce a career-best display.

The Belfast light-welterweight certainly looked the part as he retained his WBO European light welterweight title with a dominant performance over former gym buddy and housemate, Maxwell.

It was class-personified as he dropped and outpointed the former British Champion to set up a potentially big 2024.

The Belfast southpaw used the style he has developed into his own over the years to pass what was billed as a tough test with ease.

However, his approach to the fight wasn’t the only unique style element to ‘The Public Nuisance’s’ night.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Sean McComb v Sam Maxwell, WBO European Super Lightweight Title Fight. 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

McComb wore his custom-made shorts the wrong way around, not that he noticed before during or even directly after the fight.

The fighter, whose performance wasn’t ill-affected by the malfunction, only realized when thanking his short manufacturer for putting the shorts together.

He shared the hilarious exchange of texts and his realization on social media in a post that has since expired.