Archbold, Nickles, Ryan and Joyce WIN through to the next round of the European Schools Championships

Team Ireland claimed four more wins on day two of the European School Championship in Maribor, Slovenia.

Ella Archbold, Paige Nickles, Darragh Ryan and Kaysie Joyce all progressed to the next round at their respective weights.

Comgnall Guerrine was also in action but suffered defeat, however he does return home able to boast a European-level win considering he had his hand raised on Day One of proceedings.

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack) began proceedings today, against Greece’s Angeliki Botoni. She was the 5-0 winner on scorecards of 26:30, 25:30, 25:30, 26:30, 27:30. 48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge) progresses through to the next round following a 3-2 victory over Spain’s Andrea Garcia Buelga. The judges scored the bout 30:27, 27:30, 29:28, 29:28, 27:29. In bout 18 63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh ) was in against Georgia’s Irakli Chakvetadze. He was the unanimous decision winner, with scores of 30:27, 30:26, 30:27,30:27, 30:27

In Ring B, bout 6, 57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel) was between the ropes against Italy’s Rachele Perna. She is through to the next found following a 5-0 victory. Judges scored the bout 25:30, 26:30, 27:30, 28:29 25:30. In Bout 22,

42kg Comghnall Guerrine (Sacred Heart D) was back in action again, against Ukraine’s Serhii ArtemenkoGuerrinwl put in a gutsy performance, but his interest in the tournament ends following a 5-0 decision in favour of his opponent. The judges scored the bout 30:27, 30:27, 30:27 30:27, 30:26.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Lynne McEnery

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

R&J: Martin O’Neill

Draws are available here

Day One results are available here