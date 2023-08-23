Archbold, Henderson and Jason Donoghue secure silver and make if four Irish European School Championship finalists

Ella Archbold, Cassie Henderson and Jason Donoghue will join Louise Joyce in going for gold in Slovenia on Friday.

The Team Ireland teens traded in bronze for silver with impressive European School Championships semi-final displays on Wednesday.

Ballybrack’s Archbold got a busy day off to a perfect start, as she defeated England’s Serena Mali to reach the 46kg decider. Archbold was on the right side of a 29:28, 30:27, 30:27, 27:30, 30:27 scoreline.

Donoghue secured passage into the 50kg final after a 5-0 win over Ukraine’s Ivan Shulha.

64kg representative Henderson beat Croatia’s Lana Skupnjak to secure her silver. The Phoenix Antrim fighter won through to the finals with a 5-0 win. Here dominated display judges was reflected in a 30:26, 30:26, 30:25, 30:27, 30:27.



Five other Irish fighters were in semi-final action but had to settle for bronze after suffering defeat.

Wexford CBS Sophie Lawlor was on the wrong side of the cards after her final-four clash with the talented Siobhan Haley.

Poland’s Wiktoria Kustosz won a tight fight against Kaysie Joyce, meaning it’s bronze for the Clonmel starlet.

In the 70kg semi final Ava Lannon of Dungarvan lost against Ukraine’s Ilona Didenko.

Monivea Middleweight John Ward met Efosa Igberese Iginovia in his semi-final, and retains his bronze medal following a 5-0 decision for the Spanish boxer.

Dungarvan’s Jake Fitzgerald against Ukraine’s Yosyp-Vladysla Kozakevych and is also a bronze medalist, following a UD for Kozakevych in the 90kg semi-final.

Team Ireland European School Championship Squad

36kg Louise Joyce (Olympic L)

40kg Kayleigh Hodnett(St Josephs L)

42kg Carley O’Herron (Rochfordbridge )

44kg Aleigha Murphy (Crumlin)

46kg Ella Archbold (Ballybrack)

48kg Paige Nickles (Banbridge)

51kg Ruth Dossen (Olympic Galway)

54kg Sophie Lawlor (Wexford CBS)

57kg Kaysie Joyce (Clonmel)

60kg Isabelle Hawkins (St Nicholas)

64kg Cassie Henderson (Phoenix Antrim)

70kg Ava Lannon (Dungarvan)

40kg Rylee Finn (St Nicholas )

42kg Comghnall Guerrine ( Sacred Heart D)

44kg Kalib Walsh ( Wexford CBS )

46kg Padraig Walsh ( Immaculata )

48kg Conan McSorley ( Two Castles )

50kg Jason Donoghue ( Olympic L )

52kg Kai Dynes Murphy (Immaculata)

54kg Darren O’Toole ( Enniskerry )

57kg James Rooney (St John Bosco ABC, Belfast)

63kg Darragh Ryan( Drimnagh )

66kg Peter McGee (St Conleths )

70kg Senan Kennedy ( Cabra )

75kg John Ward ( Monivea)

90kg Jake Fitzgerald (Dungarvan)

Team Manager: Bernadette Lannon

Team Manager: Francis Keeling

Coach: Aoife Hennigan

Coach: Paul Simpson

Coach: Garry Kehoe

Coach: Antoinette Fay McClean

R&J: Martin O’Neill

