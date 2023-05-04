‘Any Influencers want to dance’ – Fight fanatic James McClean eyeing boxing move?

James McClean is eyeing up the influencer boxing scene and laid down a challenge to the social media stars making sweet science moves.

Posting images of him doing pads and sparring on social media the Irish international and Wigan wide man said: “Any em influencers want a dance partner?”

Whether or not McClean would ever be tempted to trade leather under the spotlight remains to be seen but he is a ring regular.

The 34-year-old’s gra for the sport is well known and it’s said he has held his own sparring.

The Derry footballer has trained with Floyd Mayweather in Las Vegas, gets pads regularly and has sparred Conor McBride at Oakleaf Boxing Club.

He was also a strong supporter of fellow Foylesider Tyrone McCullagh and even walked ‘White Chocolate’ into the ring alongside Paddy Barnes for the BBBofC Celtic title victory over Joe Ham.

Speaking recently about the noble art, McClean said: “I’ve taken up boxing which has become a passion of mine.

“I enjoy the gym work as well as it’s my release from whatever pressures or frustrations I have.

“I’d train all day if my wife would let me but I’ve three kids.

“Training stuff has done me good throughout my career and I don’t think there’s any point in changing now.”