Anto Cacace has allayed growing concerns surrounding his pending world title fight.

It was recently revealed ‘The Apache’ will challenge IBF super featherweight champion Joe Cordina on the undercard of Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s undisputed heavyweight title fight in Saudi Arabia on February 17

However, official confirmation of the world title fight hasn’t come from Cacace or the show’s promoters.

The Belfast super feather has been in camp, as has Cordina, but Queensberry have yet to advertise the fight as made.

Concerns grew over the weekend when Frank Smith CEO of Matchroom was coy when queried about the clash.

When queried about the fight in Belfast, Smith, who as part of Matchroom represents Cordina, told Irish press: “It’s for me to announce. That’s not our show. I don’t think any of the undercard fights are formally announced for that show. So no news yet as far as I’m aware.”

That lack of desire to discuss the IBF world title fight did concern some fight fans.

However, speaking online on Monday, Cacace confirmed he was in training for February 17 and a fight in Riyhad, the date and venue for Fury-Usyk.

“Feb 17 it all goes down in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia,” he posted.

Speaking previously the 34-year-old said: “This is it. I’m 25 years in this game and this is the pinnacle of the sport, especially fighting someone like Cordina who’s a top class operator. I’m buzzing, I’m over the moon, I’m just so happy.

“It’s boxing, anything can happen. The timing could be a wee bit better for me but I’m not complaining. This is my shot and I’m just buzzing.”