Antia backs ‘exceptional’ team to maintain boxing’s proud Olympic tradition

Zaur Antia has heralded the team selected to represent Ireland at the upcoming European Games as ‘exceptional’.

The High-Performance Head Coach is confident each individual on the 12-strong team will perform to the best of their ability at the multi-sport tournament.

The highly respected Georgian coach didn’t quite guarantee a full house when it comes to Olympic qualification but does believe it’s a team that can solidify boxing’s status as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport.

“This is an exceptional team with enormous potential,” Antia said. “Their preparations in training camps and competitions this year have been excellent and I have great faith in every member of the team to perform to the very best of their ability at the European Games, up-holding Boxing as Ireland’s most successful Olympic sport”

The 12 fighters chosen to compete in Krakow-Malopolska are Kelyn Cassidy, Aoife O’Rourke, Jennifer Lehane, Kellie Harrington, Sean Mari, Jack Marley, Daina Moorehouse, Dean Clancy, Amy Broadhurst, Jude Gallagher, Michaela Walsh, and Dean Walsh.

The tournament doubles up as an Olympic Qualification event with a total of 44 places at Paris 2024 are available at the Games. In all weights except 75kg, 51kg and 92kg, a semi-final finish will win qualification. In the three aforementioned weights, a final finish is required.

“We are incredibly proud of what our boxers have achieved over the past number of years, and we are confident they are entering this important competition in good shape,” added Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Krakow 2023, Gavin Noble.

“Boxing is our most successful Olympic and European Games sport, and we are hopeful to have some good news stories coming out of Nowy Targ.”