Anthony Joshua’s ‘secret weapon’ to train Kieran Molloy

Angel Fernandez will take the coaching reigns and train Kieran Molloy in the pro ranks.

Three-time National Elite champion, Molloy confirmed he was turning pro with Top Rank and Conlan Boxing late last year and revealed February debut plans at a press conference in Galway.

The 23-year-old also revealed he was exploring coaching options and had yet to make a decision as to who he would train under.

Molloy spent time with Adam Booth and Ricky Hatton in the UK and had stateside options. However, he has decided to go with Fernandez and will train out of the Boxing Centre of Excellence at Loughborough University.

Fernandez wouldn’t be a known name outside of boxing but is a very respected coach within it. In fact, he has been dubbed Anthony Joshua’s ‘secret weapon’ and has been working with the former heavyweight world champion since his first career defeat to Andy Ruiz Jr.

The English based Spanish coach also works with British cruiserweight champ Richard Riakporhe, Qais Ashfaq and Charles Frankham a Commonwealth Youth Games and European Championship Gold medallist.

Molloy will now look to benefit from the unique approach Fernandez fashioned whilst working under the likes of Jorge Rubio and Ismael Salas.

Molloy is expected to debut in Scotland on February 26.

It’s believed the former amateur standout will join promotional stablemate Paddy Donovan and Kurt Walker on the undercard of undisputed light welterweight Josh Taylor versus WBO No. 1 contender Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.