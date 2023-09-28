Anthony Cacace to Defend Title Against in ‘Pirhana’ Infested Waters

Anthony Cacace will make the second defence of his IBO super featherweight title in Manchester in just under eight weeks’ time.

‘The Apache’ puts the strap on the line against the undefeated Ryan Garner on the undercard of Isaac Dogboe and Nick Ball’s world featherweight title eliminator at Manchester Arena on November 18.

When Queensbury are invested anything is possible 🥴



7 weeks Saturday I go back across the pond to Manchester to defend my title against @PiranhaGarner98 . This is a Gift son, let me see what ur all about 🥊#TeamApache @MahoodIain @Hawkies16 pic.twitter.com/c2FcBQCkrQ — 🇮🇹Anto Cacace 🇮🇹 (@AntoC6) September 28, 2023

The Belfast fighter had been in talks to challenge Joe Cordina for his IBF super featherweight world title and was heavily linked to another world champion in world O’Shaquie Foster but will swim with ‘The Pirhana’ instead.

It’s not quite the glamourous step up the mercurial talent was calling for and he seems somewhat disgruntled he hasn’t been handed a big name fight.

Although after a frustrating summer, the 34-year-old southpaw may take some solace in the fact he has a date. He will also note that another successful defence will only strengthen his big-fight hand.

Cacace’s promotional stablemate and fellow Iain Mahood-trained fighter, Willo Flood is also expected to appear on the the TNT broadcast card, while Kristina O’Hara McCafferty should make her Queensberry debut in Manchester.

The former Holy Trinity amateur won the IBO title by defeating Michael Magnesi late last year and defended it for the first time against Damian Wrzesinski in Belfast in April.

Garner comes to the ring with 14 wins to his name and a WBC International title around his waist. His record doesn’t make for scary reading, although the 8 knockouts on his slate suggests he can punch.