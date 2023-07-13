Anthony Cacace has World Title Options

Anthony Cacace has options.

One of Ireland’s most unfortunate fighters now appears to be a very fortunate position and could travel one of two world title pathways.

Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn recently revealed, ‘The Apache’ was one of a number of fighters he was looking at to provide opposition for Joe Cordina when the IBF super featherweight world champion returns to Wales in September.

The mercurial Belfast talent didn’t waste time in letting it be known he would be willing to travel to challenge a champion he has previously sought to fight.

With the likes of Zelfa Barrett also in the frame, the Cordina link is just that, a link, nothing concrete has been presented to Cacace as of yet.

However, it seems he has another option. Boxing Tickets NI are reporting the IBO world champion is closing in on a WBC super featherweight tilt and a fight with world champion O’Shaquie Foster.

Foster and Cacace have been linked previously and the American has name-dropped the Holy Trinity graduate as a potential foe in the past.

According to Boxing Tickets NI talks are at an advanced stage.

The 29-year-old Texan is due to defend a title he won he won in February when he defeated Rey Vargas on a unanimous decision in San Antonio.

Foster is also a name Hearn is looking at for Cordina but further down the line, meaning if Cacace, 34, was to get his shot and win he could go from avoided misfortunate name to potential unified champion in the blink of a boxing eye.