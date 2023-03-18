Another Hyde -ing – Tommy Hyde makes it three KO wins on the bounce

Tommy Hyde sunk yet another foe after shipping out to Boston for St Patrick’s Day.

The light heavyweight prospect made light work of Portuguese-based Romanian Robert Baltaru at an atmospheric Freeport (I.B.E.W.) Hall, Dorchester.

Hyde once again delivered on his KO promise, taking out the Braga resident in the third round of a fight scheduled for six. to make it three stoppage wins from his three pro fights to date.

The win was the county of Cork’s second of the weekend and second in Boston in less than 24 hours, as ‘The Govenor’ followed former amateur club-mate Callum Walsh into the St Patricks weekend winners circle.

The 23-year-old boxed behind a stiff solid jab in the first round, keeping it simple as he eased his way into the fight. Baltaru had a burst in his locker but never looked like troubling the Cork fighter.

The pace and variety of the work increased massively in the second stanza as Hyde forced the action and let combinations go. He began to hurt his opponent downstairs with welll picked body shots, before a big right hand all but gave the away fighter whiplash.

By the end of the stanza the combinations were reigning in and a stoppage looked on the cards, although to his credit Baltaru was still there and winging big in increments.

By the third Hyde had the bit between his teeth and pressed forward letting big shots go, eventually forcing the referee to step in 1:46 seconds into the round.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com before the fight he promised an inside-the-distance win stating: “As I said before the last fight, people want knockouts and excitement so that’s what I’m coming to do. I want to show what I have been learning in LA the last few months and then I’m going to take this fella out.”

It’s now on to Waterford where the light heavyweight will look to make it four Ko’s from four on Aprl 8.

The win sees Hyde improve to 3-0 with three knockouts while Baltaru slips to 2-2.

Picture Credit The Fight Photos