Angry and unpaid Cathal Crowley hits out at Tommy Fury for ‘handshake’ hypocrisy

Angry Cathal Crowley [1-0] has called on Tommy Fury to pay up or put up.

The Cork super middleweight sparred with the Brit in the build-up to his mega-money bout with social media star Jake Paul. They are rounds the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter was promised but has yet to receive payment for, which was something he was planning to deal with privately until Team Fury started to bring up the importance of honouring a handshake.

The younger brother of former Irish heavyweight champion Tyson Fury says he had a double-or-nothing agreement with the Youtuber turned fighter and is looking for payment.

Fury admits there was no winner take all contract but is calling on Paul to honour a handshake. Rebel County puncher Crowley has taken exception to ‘old fashion men’ talk, accusing Fury of hypocrisy.

Crowley claims he had a handshake agreement with the Love Island star, who is rumoured to have received millions for the Paul fight, with regard to sparring payment, a deal he says the English fighter has reneged on.

Speaking online Crowley explained: “I wasn’t going to bring this up or tell anyone about. You think Jake Paul has to pay you on a handshake deal when you don’t have the decency to pay me on a handshake deal. Why don’t you take a leaf out of your own book and honour you r agreement with me.

Crowley now wants payment or a fight.

“Must be because I had you like Bambi on ice when I was digging you around the ring, either pay me or let’s get it on,” he concludes.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com previously the fighter who next appears on April 8 in Waterford, said his profile was boosted by the Fury link, no doubt he will benefit equally if not more from beef with the name.