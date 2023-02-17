Andy Lee urges Irish fight fans not to miss ‘I was there moment’

Andy Lee is encouraging Irish fight fans to catch Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] while they can.

The Top Rank fighter will go to work in Dublin on the undercard of the Jason Quigley topped ‘The Return’ card come April 1 – and the former world middleweight champion believes you’ll be a fool not to take the chance to see the prospect in the flesh.

Lee, who coaches and manages his fellow Limerick man, is adamant the light welterweight southpaw is going to the very top.

The DAZN pundit argues Donovan has global superstar potential and as a result may be fighting abroad for the majority of his career, meaning April 1 could be a rare occasion to see him fight at the home of Irish boxing, the National Stadium.

“I have huge ambitions for Paddy,” Lee said at a recent Elite Sheer press conference.

“This will be a nice box ticked for Paddy in terms of fighting at home. It’s also an opportunity for people to come and watch a future world champion and they can say ‘I saw Paddy Donovan fight in the Stadium’.

“World titles are in his future it’s on;y a matter of time. His next fight could be in America, so it’s a good chance to get down and see Paddy and all the young fighters on the card.”

Lee suggested it’s the same case for fans with regard to Jason Quigley who fights Kim Poulsen on the bill. The Donegal middleweight’s trainer says Quigley could be just a win or two away from s second world title tilt and a return to big venues in America.

April 1 is both Quigley and Donovan’s first fight as a pro in Ireland and their first time to trade leather on the South Circular Road since their amateur days.

‘The Real Deal’s’ last Dublin outing was his now famous National Elite final with Kieran Molloy in 2019. Quigley’s last Stadium performance was a bit further back, a meeting with Rachid Hamani on May 5, 2013 .