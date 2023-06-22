Andy Lee says Berlanga Record is ‘Manufactured’ to Look Scary

Some clever matchmaking has made Edgar Berlanga [20(16)-0] look a lot scarier than he really is suggests Andy Lee.

The former middleweight champion of the world has spent the last few months preparing Jason Quigley [24(14)-2(2)] to fight ‘The Chosen One’ at New York’s Madison Square Garden this Saturday night – and reads very little into the New Yorker’s 16 fight first round knockout streak.

The Limerick native believes there is a manufactured element to a run that looks devastatingly destructive.

“In a way, it’s kind of a manufactured record,” said Lee.

“It would be quite easy to knock out 16 people in a row if you’re fighting the right people,”

New Matchroom signing, Berlanga remains unbeaten but comes into the DAZN broadcast bout with Quigley on the back of four points wins.

The 26-year-old hasn’t looked as lethal of late and Quigley points to that as proof he is not a bogeyman.

“He’s a strong fighter. That’s what everybody is saying about him. He’s strong, but in his last four fights, he hasn’t made a big dent in his opponents the way he did in his previous ones,” said Jason Quigley about Berlanga.

The Donegal middleweight has also argued the New Yorker comes into the fight under serious pressure and it seems his promoter, Eddie Hearn agrees.

“Yeah, he does,” said Eddie Hearn said when asked if Berlanga needs to impress against Saturday. “Again, the same thing. Loads of Matchroom hype and loads of Eddie Hearn hype. Homecoming fight, and loads of media. Go and perform. It didn’t work out for Regis [Prograis]. Homecoming fight, so let’s see what Edgar is made of. I think the danger for Edgar is he’s been out of the ring for over a year.”

Photo Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom