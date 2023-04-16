Andy Lee reveals Paddy Donovan “regrets” – Outlines top English targets

A rueful Andy Lee believes Paddy Donovan’s rise through the ranks may have slowed slightly because of a lack of one-on-one time with the coach.

With names like Jumaane Camero, Siar Ozgul and Tom Hill on his record before he crossed the 10-0 threshold, the Limerick southpaw’s start has been an impressive one.

However, a now-healed hand injury seemed to change a meteoric rise to a steady climb over the last 24 months.

A very honest Lee claims the fact he had less time to work with the exciting prospect also played a part.

The former middleweight champion of the world also trains Joseph Parker and is part of Team Tyson Fury and working with the aforementioned along with his DAZN punditry commitments lessened his time with the ‘Real Deal’. It’s something he believes may have had a negative effect, something he felt guilty about, and something that has already changed.

“The last year or two have been a bit stop-start for Paddy and due to my commitments with DAZN and training other fighters I’ve not been able to train Paddy and I regret that a lot because it has affected his performances,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“His fight in Belfast. I didn’t train him at all for that fight I just turned up and did the corner. It’s not a fair reflection on me as a coach or Paddy as a fighter.

“Over Christmas that was eating me up, he deserves better than that, his talent deserves better than that, so I’m putting in the time with him and I’m seeing the rewards. “

Lee still remains confident Donovan will ‘go all the way’ and argues he is still one of the best prospects on the planet.

“In terms of where is at this stage of his development and at this stage of his career, he’s as good as anyone in the world.”

“He’s phenomenal, he’s a pleasure to train, pleasure to be around, you can see he just loves this environment. He’s made for it. He deserves a big platform and big fights.”

Suggesting two possible step up fights for the Treaty county man, Lee looked across the pond and dropped two of the UK’s brightest prospects.

“The likes of Pat McCormack, Cyrus Pattinson, we’d be looking at going to the UK and beating up those guys. They are phenomenal young fighters and they are equal to Paddy, those would be great fights. Pat McCormack is a massive talent and Cyrus Patterson is a very very good fighter, very accomplished for this stage of his career. Those would be great fights and Paddy is ready for those type of fights.”