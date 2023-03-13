Andy Lee calls for Battle of the Real Deals – WantsDylan Moran to fight Paddy Donovan

Andy Lee wants Dylan Moran [17(6)-1(1)] to fight Paddy Donovan [9(6)-0] next.

The former middleweight champion of the world says his charge is ready to fight the Waterford native in April.

Moran and Donovan have shared words and were linked as possible Katie Taylor undercard opponents over the last year or so.

In fact, the Limerick and Waterford fighter’s verbal sparring was more of the doghouse than technical variety, instantly making it a fight the fans wanted to see.

However, it’s one that slipped out of Irish fight fan’s thinking in recent months as both confirmed separate April dates. Donovan will populate the Jason Quigley-topped ‘Return’ card at the National Stadium on April 1, while Moran was set for an extremely intriguing Irish title fight with Declan Geraghty on the April 8 Waterford show.

With Geraghty out of the Ring Kings main event due to cuts, Lee sees it as the ideal opportunity to make the Munster clash. He told Moran as much online, but the Waterford native would prefer to fight in his home town for the first time before exploring the option.

If both come through their April bouts unscathed and without any damage it could be a fight Eddie Hearn fancies for the 3Arena and the Katie Taylor- Chantelle Cameron undercard.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently about a Moran matchup Donovan said: “Dylan is still the fight I want. I want him in the next fight, the fight after, whenever. I’ll fight him tomorrow, the day after, I’ll go down to Waterford and have a scrap with him this minute. He is just in my way and I want to fight him for the Irish title.”

Donovan has also been linked to former amateur rival Kieran Molloy as well as the McKenna brothers, Stevie and Aaron, who are all bigger than him. He says he is open to all domestic challenges and suggests now is the time to get him because he’ll be at a different level once he hits his prime.

“I won’t back down from any challenge. I know how good I am and every fighter who seen me in the gym knows it too. I’m only getting better, I’m only improving. Sometimes I get ahead of myself because I’m not a seasoned man yet. I’m only pushing toward my prime, so if anyone wants to beat me now is your best chance.”