Andrew Tate Gives Dylan Moran Advice

‘There will be a day you are glad it happened’. Those are the consoling words famed social media influencer Andrew Tate shared with Dylan Moran recently.

‘The Real Deal’ was caught earlyand stopped by Florian Marku in a high-profile encounter on the undercard of Chris Eubanks’ win over Liam Smith earlier this month.

Considering the spotlight shone on the Sky Sports defeat and the words exchanged in an entertaining build-up, it appeared an extra hard defeat to take.

To his credit, the Waterford welter took the reverse on the chin and tried to extract as many positives as he could from the experience.

It seems Tate believes that is the right attitude to take. The media personality of note and former professional kickboxer shared a call with Moran recently and told him to pay no heed to detractors while assuring him he will one day look back on the outcome in a positive light.