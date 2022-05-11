‘And were back’ Michael Conlan reveals comeback date

Michael Conlan [16(8)-1(1)] is back in camp getting ready for an August return.

The Olympic medal winner is keen to get back on the horse after his dramatic WBA regular world title defeat to Leigh Wood [26(16)-2910] in March and expects to fight again as soon as August 6.

The Belfast feather hinted as much online yesterday, posting a picture of himself in the gym stating he was ‘back’ and hinting at an early August return.

Annnnddddd we’re back‼️



Preparation has begun for my next fight, news of who and where will be dropping very soon. The Conlan Revolution rolls on….. 💥🥊🇮🇪 #Aug6th pic.twitter.com/ljReciEVqS — Michael Conlan (@mickconlan11) May 10, 2022

Conlan has been open about wanting an immediate rematch with Wood and rumour suggests there were positive talks with regard to making that happen.

However, August 6 screams Feile and it appears the fighter who was one round away from fulfilling his world title dream last time out will top a bill during the West Belfast festival this coming summer.

That in turn suggests the Wood rematch won’t happen next, as that was being eyed for the City Ground in Nottingham. European Champion Jordan Gill was a name mentioned by Jamie Conlan and would fit the bill perfectly, while there has been talk of a former world champion proving opposition, prompting people to mention Isac Dogboe among others.