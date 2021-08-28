‘And then he fights guys like this’- Agyarko hits out at rival Heaney’s opponent selection

Caoimhin Agyarko has hit out at Queensbury stable mate Nathan Heaney’s choice of ‘Night of Champions’ opponent.

The big-ticket-selling Stoke middleweight takes on Konstantin Alexandrov, a fighter with 48 defeats to his name, live on BT Sports at the Birmingham Arena tonight.

Agyarko isn’t impressed with the Midlands Area title winner’s foe selection, particularly as the 32-year-old distanced himself from the Belfast prospect by arguing ‘Black Thunder’ brings nothing to the table.

The Holy Trinity BC graduate will be in Birmingham tonight and before heading to the show took time to hit out at his would-be rival.

Told me I had nothing to offer him and then fights guys like this 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/hl0spGyvM1 — Caoimhin Agyarko (@caoimhinagyarko) August 27, 2021

As soon as Heaney was added to the Queensbury stable Agyarko, who has been calling for big and breakout fights, made it clear he wanted to fight him.

However, speaking to Irish-boxing.com he explained why he doesn’t think it would happen: “I don’t [think Queensbury would make the fight]. He’s an unreal ticket seller so they wouldn’t want him to get beat after just signing him, but I’d say a year or so down the line it could happen for a title.”

If it was one that was built and then made the Belfast middle is confident he would register a victory.

“Me vs him? It wouldn’t go anymore than three or four rounds max. He wouldn’t see past four,” Agyarko told Irish-boxing.com.

To be honest I haven’t seen much of him. I did see him fight the guy I fought in my fourth fight and wasn’t impressed at all. The fight was stopped in the fourth round and it shouldn’t have been.”