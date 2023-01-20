Amy Broadhurst turns down pro offers to chase Olympic Dream

Amy Broadhurst has turned down serious pro offers to pursue an Olympic Dream.

The Louth talent has been on the Irish fight fraternities radar since she started to stand out in underage competition both nationally and internationally over a decade ago.

However, this year the Dundalk fighting announced herself to a much wider audience after proving herself one of the greatest amateurs on the planet.

‘Baby Canelo’s’ Commonwealth Games, European Championship, and World Championship gold medal wins haven’t gone unnoticed by promoters around the world, nor has the fact she has been sparring with Katie Taylor, and they have got in touch to make their interest known.

It’s interest Broadhusrt will only welcome once she has worn the Irish singlet on the biggest stage of all the Olympics.

“I’ve had pro offers. I’ve had good people look for me, so do I go and switch over and start a new journey or go try push for the Olympics and of course go to the Olympics, push for that all day long,” she told Irish-boxing.com.

To reach Paris Broadhurst has moved up to 66kgs, a division two weight classes above her natural weight, meaning a fighter, who would be favourite for gold at two lower weights – 63kgs if it was in the Olympics and 60kgs if Kellie Harrington wasn’t #1 at that weight – may not have the clearest paths to Paris. There is only so far you can climb up the scales before size becomes a bigger factor than talent.

If she manages to establish herself as #1 at the new weight by beating Grainne Walsh in the National Stadium on Saturday but size is a factor on the international stage and she has issues with qualifying for the 2024 Olympics she will remain amateur until 2028.

” After 2024 then I’ll go pro, but who knows. I did say I wouldn’t stop until I got to the Olympics and if anything happened this year and God forbid I didn’t make the Olympics then I’d probably stay and push again.”

Considering her close relationship with her idol Katie Taylor when Broadhurst does turn over Brian Peters would be fancied to manager her career. Considering his links to Matchroom there is no doubt Eddie Hearn would be interested and taking into account what they’ve both done for Taylor’s career they could do big things with the talented 25-year-old if she did in fact team up with them.