Amy Broadhurst ‘proud’ after historic win

Amy Broadhurst is feeling immensely proud if a little exhausted after securing Commonwealth Games gold last weekend.

The Dundalk star rounded off a sensational few months with a historic victory in Birmingham.

After defeating Felistus Nkandu, Cynthia Ogunsemilore and England’s Gemma Paige over the course of four days the 25-year-old became the first woman to life boxing gold for Team NI.

It comes not long after World Championships success for the former underage stand out and is an achievement she claims she is extremely proud of.

“World Champion and Commonwealth Games champion in the space of 3 months is something I am very proud of,” said Broadhurst.

“Making history being the first female to win a Gold medal in boxing for Northern Ireland at these games is amazing & something I will carry through my career,” she added.

The success and all that comes with it has come at a price. ‘Baby Canelo’ admits she is tired and in need of a rest before the push for Paris begins.

“It’s been a long year, very tiring even though it’s been amazing. Thank you to everybody who has supported me. In the politest possible way I ask everyone to understand that am physically and mentally exhausted, I hope you can all respect my personal downtime for a few weeks. Afterwards I will be happy to do interviews etc but for now I need some time to myself.”

