Amy Broadhurst named Sports Woman of the Year

Amy Broadhurst has been named the Irish Times Sports Ireland Sports Woman of the Year.

The Dundalk talent had a sensational 2022 making history with a hat trick of gold medal wins.

Broadhurst became the first Irish female boxer to take gold at the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games and only the second Irish boxer to register the treble, Michael Conlan being the first.

The fighter, who amazingly enjoyed the majority of her success above her preferred weight, was also named Boxer of the Tournament at the European Championships and finished the year as the #1 ranked light welterweight in the world.

World, European & CWG champ @amybroadhurst12, Olympic, European & Standja champ @Kelly64kg and World & European U22 champ Lisa O’Rourke have received their respective awards for being named @IrishTimes @sportireland Sportswoman of the month throughout the year🥊 pic.twitter.com/6gzrY5rxFz — IABA (@IABABOXING) December 20, 2022

The underage graduate also put her name on a distinguished list of Irish amateur world champions joining greats Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Conlan with her victory over Algeria’s Imane Khelif in the light-welterweight final in Istanbul in May.

Broadhurst won her second gold medal of the year in August at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, beating England’s Gemma Richardson on a unanimous decision in the lightweight final. In the process, Broadhurst, whose brother Stephen returned to the ring to win the Ulster Championships last week, became the first female boxer to win a Commonwealth gold medal for Northern Ireland.

The hat-trick of golds was secured at the European Championships in Budva in Montenegro when Katie Taylor’s sparring partner for the Amanda Serrano fight defeated Mariia Bava of Ukraine, again on a unanimous decision in the one sided decider.

Broadhurst was nominated for the RTE Sportsperson of the Year but the award went to her friend and idol, Katie Taylor.