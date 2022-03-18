Amy Broadhurst Helps ‘Childhood Hero’ Katie Taylor Prepare for Biggest Women’s Fight of All Time

It’s not quite a case of making your idols your rivals – but its close enough.

Massive Katie Taylor fan Amy Broadhurst revealed she is helping the undisputed world champion ready herself for the biggest women’s boxing fight all time.

On St Patrick’s Day and her birthday, the talented amateur starlet confirmed she was in America sparring the trailblazer just over a month out from the Irish Icon’s Madison Square Garden hosted clash with Amanda Serrano.

Speaking online the Louth favourite said: “From childhood hero to sparring partners!! What a way to spend my 25th birthday & St Patrick’s Day.

“Absolute honour to be here in the USA helping the greatest female boxer of all time prepare for the biggest fight in women’s boxing. Your girl is looking sharp and ready.”

It’s a massive moment for the five time European medal winner and a winner of 18 Irish titles across age groups and levels.

She has always heralded Taylor as her inspiration and was once visited in school by the Wicklow wonder.

A decade ago when Broadhurst won European School Girl gold, becoming Ireland’s second ever female European gold medal winner, Taylor being the first, the Olympic Champion surprised her at her school, Colaiste Ris.

Now they meet in very different circumstances and trade leather rather than compliments in the sparring ring.

Broadhurst wasn’t brought to Taylor’s training base as a good will gesture, it’s obviously believed she has the talent and style to help the world champion get ready for the toughest fight of her career.