Ammo Aim – Connor Coyle closes in on World title eliminator

Connor Coyle [19(8)-0] and his team doubled down on Austin ‘Ammo’ Williams talk post his successful NABA middleweight title defence on Saturday.

Coyle told Irish-boxing.com pre the beatdown of Argentina’s Christian Fabian Rios that he saw a fight with the American in his near future.

Indeed, he revealed talks have taken place with the Matchroom promoted middle and the pair could collide in a world title or world title relevant fight.

Then speaking after his win in Florida, the WBA’s #4 ranked middleweight, once again suggested a showdown with #3 rated Williams is on the horizon.

“We’re the most active middleweights in the rankings. There’s been talk of us fighting but nothing came to fruition so far. I believe he’s fighting again in June so if he handles business, we could hopefully fight in an eliminator or for a world title later this year.”

Coyle’s promoter, Jody Caliguire of Reyes Fire Fist Boxing Promotions,also suggested it’s fight that could be made.

“I anticipate Connor moving up in the WBA rankings and I know Williams is also ranked highly so we’re ready to make it happen for the number 1 contender spot or a vacant title if Erislandy Lara vacates.”

The pair were speaking after the Derry middleweight whitewashed Rios at the Hilton Carillon in St. Petersburg.

‘The Kid’ hurt the Argentine a few occasions but, Rios showed just why he has only been stopped once and finished the fight on his feet.

“Connor did a great job tonight – he battered Rios and won all ten rounds. Rios has been in with a ton of world class fighters and always goes the distance so kudos to him for his toughness,” commented Caliguire.

Coyle added: “We knew he was a tough guy – he took David Lemieux and Esquiva Falcao the distance,” said Coyle. “I paced myself and landed well-placed punches. That was our gameplan coming into this fight. I did hit him with a lot of solid shots, so I’ve got to give Rios credit for how game he was.”