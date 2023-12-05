Amir Khan wants Manny Pacquiao fight

Amir Khan does not appear to be done in the ring just yet, and it seems he has set his sights on a fighter that he knows very well: an individual who is among one of the greatest to have ever set foot in the boxing ring.

Manny Pacquiao is no stranger to big fights, with the Filipino having been one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters during his heyday. He will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the best of all time.

His last fight was in 2021 when he lost to Yordenis Ugas. That bout took his overall record to 62-8-2. He has since confirmed that he has retired from professional boxing, however that has not stopped his name from being linked with big fights. Of course, he has retired before and decided to return to the ring, so there is every chance that he could do it again.

Khan and Pacquiao know each other well, and it could be a fight that tempts him back into the boxing circle. The pair used to be sparring partners when they were both part of Freddie Roach’s Wildcard gym during their careers, trading blows on each other as they prepared for their respective fights. An official match, though, never materialized between the duo.

Now, Khan has admitted that it is something that he would be very interested in doing should the opportunity arise. He has even gone as far as to urge his former sparring partner to strong consider it and to get a fight organized.

The British boxer – who went 34-6-0 throughout his career before deciding to retire himself in 2022 – last fought in February of that year, where he was beaten at the hands of long-time rival Kell Brook by TKO. He has stated that he was not happy with the quality of his performance in that fight and believes he still has a lot more to offer despite hanging his gloves up.

Interestingly, he has claimed that a fight with Pacquiao is something that numerous parties are interested in making happen. He claimed that while there have been different things to have been said, he is aware that there is interest to make things happen, with the Filipino's team keen, as well as the Saudis who want it to take place in Abu Dhabi.

Khan also revealed it would be the fight to get him back into the ring, stating it would be the perfect bout to motivate him and get the love for boxing flowing again.

Of course, whether anything is to happen in the future remains to be seen, with a decision on whether a contest is to go ahead seemingly resting on the hands of Pacquiao. It will be a fight that will have mixed reactions from the boxing world, no less, but it could be one that finally bookmarks both of these men’s careers perfectly.