American Dream AGAIN – Victor Rabei to fight ‘The Beast’ in New York

Victor Rabei can American Dream again, as he is finally set to make his American debut next month.

The O’Rourkes Gym fighter has revealed he will fight at the River Casino and resort in New York on April 9.

The Moldovan Dub fights American Omar Bordoy Jr on a Star Boxing show, a fighter he was initially meant to trade leather with in December of 2019 and spring of 2020 before injury and then the pandemic hit.

However, after a nightmare period, the American dream is back on and ‘Slick Vic’ is just over a month away from potentially re-kick starting his career in style.

“The long-awaited fight between myself and Omar Bordoy jr will finally take place on the 9th of April 2022,” the undefeated lightweight said online.

“Extremely excited for this one. I’ve been keeping my head down and training very hard for this one.”

Like a lot of fighters, Rabei has had to endure over the last number of years. He had the American carrott dangling in front of him since 2019 but couldn’t bite due to travel restrictions. The popular lightweight did manage to see action in Spain and Belgium but they were was more keep busy than progressive bouts.

Borody, may not have the amateur pedigree nor the punching power of Dennis Okoth, Dylan Moran’s Star debut foe, but he comes to the ring with 10 wins from 11 fights.

The American certainly looks capable of testing the BUI Celtic title winner, who has fought the likes of Karl Kelly, Jake Hanney and Mark Morris and been linked to Ray Moylette and Gary Cully.

Rabei has been a popular addition to the pro ranks since turning over in the Summer of 2017. He has developed a following, took on challenges and looked like he could be one of a few that could play a part in reinvigorating Dublin boxing.

His TG4 broadcast victory over Hanney early this year looked the perfect platform for him to kick on at home. However, the fall of Assassin Promotions in Ireland, the pandemic, and the subsequent lack of shows meant Rabei has had to look across the Atlantic.

The Dubliner will go a different path and has the chance to progress his career significantly with the American link up.