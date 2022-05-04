American Debuts – Kieran Molloy and Kurt Walker to fight at Madison Square Garden

Both Kurt Walker [2(1)-0] and Kieran Molloy [1(1)-0] will make their American debuts on June 18.

The Belfast and Galway favourites will trade leather in separate fights at the Hulu Theatre in Madison Square Garden next month.

In keeping with their big pro show starts the Conlan Boxing managed Top Rank promoted former Irish amateur standouts will appear on the card of note.

The Irish duo face yet to be confirmed opponents on the undercard of WBC/IBF world champion Artur Beterbiev and WBO titlist Joe Smith Jr light-heavyweight unification fight.

Both debuted on the Josh Taylor – Jack Catterall undisputed light welterweight world title undercard, while Walker fought in Wembley late last month on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Dillian Whyte.

The light middleweight and featherweight hopeful return on another big card and will be hoping to pick up their share of the spotlight.

The fight night also hands the Top Rank duo the chance to establish a connection with Irish fans on the East Coast, something which could come in handy down the line.