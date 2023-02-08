Ambitions Quigley not back for the sake of it

Jason Quigley [19(14)-2(2)] isn’t just back for the sake of it!

The Donegal man returns with the fire still burning and with world title ambitions.

The former Golden Boy puncher returns to headline at the National Stadium in Dublin, the home of Irish boxing, on April 1st in a show hosted by Elite Sheer.

It will be the Ballyboffey man’s first time to box as a professional in Ireland – and his first bout on Irish soil in ten years.

Quigley was last seen in the ring losing to Demetrius Andrade in a WBO middleweight world title fight in November of 2021. The popular clean-cut cross-over star didn’t fight last year and told Irish-boxing.com that he was considering his options with regard to his future. A move into management then had some questioning whether or not he’d fight again. However, he does fight on and comes back with his world title dream intact.

“I’m ready for the return,” Quigley said.

“It’s great to be back in the frame of mind of having a fight again and having the focus and purpose of a fight coming up.

“I’ve had a lot of time off and done a lot of thinking. I’ve always stayed in shape. I love keeping fit and I think I always knew it was only a matter of time before I’d be back.

“I had to make sure that it was done right and I wasn’t just going to go back in there for the sake of it.”

Quigley, who last fought at the National Stadium as an amateur when beating Rachid Hamani on May 5, 2013, returns to headline the first Elite Sheer sports boxing show and has more than bill-topping responsibilities.

The middleweight, who has been tipped to appear on the Katie Taylor undercard on May 20, will help put the fight night together as part of the Elite Sheer team – and has exciting plans for the undercard and the venture moving forward.

Quigley said: “We did a lot of work In the background and the link up between Elite and Sheer is very exciting, something we plan on making exciting and successful for Irish boxing.”