Amanda Serrano’s latest move raises September Katie Taylor Croke Park Concerns

Amanda Serrano is set for a rematch in late Summer but not the one Irish fans had hoped for.

The New York based Puerto Rican initially looked on a September 2022 Croke Park collision course with Katie Taylor and agreed to rematch the Bray wonder in Dublin’s 3Arena on May 20, before pulling out due to injury, paving the way for a Chantelle Cameron to provide the Irish star with homecoming opposition.

At that time it had been suggested that a repeat of the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ was still very much on the cards, and it was said a Serrano dust-up could be revisited for September as could a massive Croke Park fight night.

However, the Jake Paul managed puncher yesterday announced separate plans. The Real Deal will once again share the ring with close friend and Irish American Heather Hardy on the undercard of Paul’s fight with MMA name Nate Diaz in Dallas on August 5.

The 34-year-old beat a gutsy Hardy in September 2019 to take the first step along the road to undisputed featherweight status and feels duty-bound to give her a rematch as a result.

“I am the undisputed featherweight champion today because Heather Hardy agreed to fight me in 2019 for her WBO title. That was the first step in my current run at featherweight. It’s only right that I give her the opportunity to earn it back.”

The fight news lessens the September Croke Park options. Eddie Hearn was previously adamant the seven-weight world champion was needed to help sell out the 80,000 venue before a fallout over cost saw Taylor’s first fight in Ireland moved to the 3Arena. How quickly the 3Arena sold out may soften his stance on the undisputed lightweight world champion’s ability to draw a stadium-sized crowd and by September other big-name opponents may be available. A rematch with Cameron could also be an option, particularly if Taylor was to suffer defeat, but still, it’s always been clear that Matchroom prefer Serrano as a potential stadium foe.