Amanda Serrano wants Jessica McCaskill tired of ‘piece of shit’ Hearn’s Katie Taylor low balling

Amanda Serrano has set her sights on Jessica McCaskill suggesting she will never get paid the purse required to face Katie Taylor.

The seven weight nine time world champion had agreed to fight the undisputed lightweight champion for May 2 only for the pandemic to hit.

The 31-year-old then agreed to a July reschedule before opting against signing for a new August date, allowing Delfine Persoon to step in.

Team Serrano claimed the initial offer was below what was on the table for May, but despite conformation Eddie Hearn would meet the original terms and Taylor would take the cut, the fight never went ahead.

Speaking to Punsh Drunk Boxing, Serrano claims she was disappointed: “To be played around with like a toy is not fair. Not just for me but for all the women in the sport.

“It sucks it really really bothers me because two weeks in I was in the best shape [of my career]. I was ready to fight her the next day and all this happened, but I am a hard worker and a warrior. I’ll just continue to do my best and continue with my legacy,” she said before outlying new targets.

“I would love to fight Jessica McCaskill. She shocked the world in many ways and she is a great fighter. I would love nothing more than to share the ring with her or if not become the undisputed champion at 126lbs.”

The Brooklyn based Puerto Rican’s trainer and manager Jordan Maldonado admits Taylor is the biggest fight out there and is one Team Serrano want.

However, he claims if they accept a low offer it’s one they will never exceed after.

“Our biggest fight is the Katie Taylor fight, so I try to tell people ‘If we don’t get paid correctly for Katie Taylor then we are never going to get paid’.

“Katie Taylor is the biggest female fight for Amanda. If you take a low amount of dollars for that, then that means after that no one is going to give you anymore. People will say you ‘fought the biggest name in world boxing for that amount, now you are fighting this other girl who is not at that same level, so the pay isn’t the same’. It’s a statement.”

Amanda Serrano & Manager/Trainer Jordan Maldonado OPENS UP on Eddie Hearn’s DIRTY Business ways which was the reason of the fall out of the HISTORIC potential fight between Amanda Serrano vs Katie Taylor “Eddie Hearn NOT HONORABLE & a piece of Sh*t”. https://t.co/VCV1VUhwce pic.twitter.com/nETpFwlHHL — Mr. Moonshine (@MrMoonshine10) September 1, 2020

Serrano agreed to a purse [believed to be in the region of $200,000 and by far her biggest ever purse] for May and the exact same amount was on table for August, so people will query as to what the issue is and why she didn’t fight.

Her manager claimed in the Punsh Drunk interview that Eddie Hearn threatened to pull the Heather Hardy clash last minute if those terms were not agreed to, hence the signing of the deal.

Still he would like to renegotiate with Hearn and the Taylor fight is still one they want.

“We paid our dues, we did what we had to do. We deffinetly want the Katie Taylor fight, but we want it for the right amount of money. That is the biggest female fight out there so I can’t allow Amanda to take that fight for a fraction of what it is worth. Amanda Serrano versus Katie Taylor is the biggest female fight out there.”

Interestingly enough Eddie Hearn didn’t mention Serrano when discussing two weight world champion Taylor’s options post the Persoon rematch win.

It’s quite possible he doesn’t want to negotiate or he may feel fans have become tired of the on and off nature of proceedings.